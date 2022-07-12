Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny rest of the week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less humid air mass stays in place Tuesday night and Wednesday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a weak front to our north will scatter passing clouds Wednesday and possibly squeeze out a spotty sprinkle.
Wednesday will also feature a lake breeze, making for the coolest day of the next seven.
By the weekend, heat and humidity return with chances for thunderstorms.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 67.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty shower in the afternoon possible. High 79.
THURSDAY: Sunny. High 80.
