Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny rest of the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less humid air mass stays in place Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a weak front to our north will scatter passing clouds Wednesday and possibly squeeze out a spotty sprinkle.

Wednesday will also feature a lake breeze, making for the coolest day of the next seven.

By the weekend, heat and humidity return with chances for thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 67.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty shower in the afternoon possible. High 79.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 80.

