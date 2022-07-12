Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny rest of the week

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Less humid air mass stays in place Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a weak front to our north will scatter passing clouds Wednesday and possibly squeeze out a spotty sprinkle. 

Wednesday will also feature a lake breeze, making for the coolest day of the next seven.

By the weekend, heat and humidity return with chances for thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 67.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty shower in the afternoon possible. High 79. 

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 80.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 3:47 PM

