Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and mild temps

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and breezy Monday afternoon, but winds will relax after sunset.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, clear skies and chilly Monday night with lows in the low 30s in Chicago and 20s in the suburbs. Most locations overnight experience a freeze except for Chicago.

Sunny skies continue for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 60s and a breeze out of the south.

Clouds increase Thursday ahead of a front that arrives early Friday morning. There's a chance for a few passing showers Friday morning, then clearing skies, breezy and cooler in the afternoon

Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday and Saturday and stay in the 40s on Sunday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Sunny and breezy. High 60°

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Low 34°

TUESDAY: Sunny skies, mild and breezy. High 60°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies, mild and breezy. High 62°

