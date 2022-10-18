Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, cool conditions expected Wednesday

Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy conditions stay, but a warm weekend on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy skies tonight and cold. Most locations will be near or below freezing overnight. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

For Wednesday, morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s, but a breezy west wind will make it feel like the low 40s.

Mostly sunny and cool for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Breezy with lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Even warmer this weekend with highs in the low 70s. Turning windy Sunday ahead of our next weather system. Showers, windy and cooling for Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Much cooler, windy and damp for Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 32°

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, breezy and chilly. High 48°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, not as chilly or windy. High 55°

