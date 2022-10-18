Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, cool conditions expected Wednesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy conditions stay, but a warm weekend on the way
Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy conditions stay, but a warm weekend on the way 02:49

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Partly cloudy skies tonight and cold. Most locations will be near or below freezing overnight. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

feels-like-6am-wed.png
CBS
wed-7am.png
CBS

For Wednesday, morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s, but a breezy west wind will make it feel like the low 40s.

wed-4pm.png
CBS
feels-like-5pm-wed.png
CBS

Mostly sunny and cool for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Breezy with lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Even warmer this weekend with highs in the low 70s. Turning windy Sunday ahead of our next weather system. Showers, windy and cooling for Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Much cooler, windy and damp for Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

3-day-large.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 32°

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, breezy and chilly. High 48°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, not as chilly or windy. High 55°

7day.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 4:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

