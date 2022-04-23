Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and windy, highs in the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sunny, windy, and very warm Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Temps will run about 20 degrees above what's normal for this time of year...and 30 degrees warmer than yesterday!

The next weather system enters the picture Saturday night, bringing rain after midnight, into Sunday morning, and storms by Sunday afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong. It's another breezy day.

The upcoming week will bring back colder than normal temps and perhaps even some frost or a freeze Tuesday night, away from the city.

Normal High- 62

Friday's High- 53

Today's High- 83

Sunrise- 5:59am

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm, and windy. A high of 83 with winds of 30 mph, gusting to 40.

Tonight: Rain after midnight, low of 68.

Sunday: Morning rain, afternoon gusty thunderstorms, high of 72. SW Wind 20, gusting to 35.