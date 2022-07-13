Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny afternoon, clear skies in the evening

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the front through Chicago, we have dominant winds off the lake. 

mkay-current-surface-map-1.png
CBS 2

National Weather Service has a Beach Hazards Statement posted 3 p.m. through tonight for high waves and rip currents.

beach-hazards-nutu.png
CBS 2

Along the front, we could see a few spotty showers around this afternoon. But most areas will remain dry. 

bar-graph-next-12-hours-3.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 60.

THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 81.

FRIDAY: SHOWERS & STORMS. HIGH 80.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-15.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 1:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.