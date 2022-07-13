Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny afternoon, clear skies in the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the front through Chicago, we have dominant winds off the lake.

National Weather Service has a Beach Hazards Statement posted 3 p.m. through tonight for high waves and rip currents.

Along the front, we could see a few spotty showers around this afternoon. But most areas will remain dry.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 60.

THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 81.

FRIDAY: SHOWERS & STORMS. HIGH 80.

