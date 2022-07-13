Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny afternoon, clear skies in the evening
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the front through Chicago, we have dominant winds off the lake.
National Weather Service has a Beach Hazards Statement posted 3 p.m. through tonight for high waves and rip currents.
Along the front, we could see a few spotty showers around this afternoon. But most areas will remain dry.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 60.
THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 81.
FRIDAY: SHOWERS & STORMS. HIGH 80.
