Chicago First Alert Weather: Sun returns Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The low drops to 22 Monday night with slow clearing.

High pressure builds across our region bringing plenty of sun to your Tuesday.

The high for Tuesday is 42. On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 44.

Our next chance of precipitation arrives late day Thursday through Friday morning. The snow showers will be part of an Arctic blast headed our way to start the weekend.

Saturday wind chills will hover in the single digits and lower teens. But it will be more seasonable on Sunday.