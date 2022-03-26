Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Strong wind gusts persist, snow squalls overnight

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wind Advisory remains is in effect until 3 a.m. for overnight gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

The strongest winds were along the first cold front that moved through Friday evening.

As the second cold front heads our way, snow squalls continue overnight with a rush of colder air moving in for the weekend. The low for Friday night is 29.

Normal high is 51 degrees. We will spend the weekend in the 30s with a "feels-like" temp in the 20s.

The high for Saturday is 36 with mostly cloudy conditions, Sunday 37 with mostly sunny conditions.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 25, 2022 / 8:48 PM

