Chicago First Alert Weather: Springlike temperatures are coming!

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warmup is on the way, but it's bringing showers and storms next week. 

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 32 degrees. 

Skies will be partly cloudy and breezy Sunday. High termpatures will reach 60 degrees. 

Showers arrive Monday and continue through Wednesday. A few storms could be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday also brings the possibility of stronger storms. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 9, 2022 / 4:52 PM

