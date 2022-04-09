Chicago First Alert Weather: Springlike temperatures are coming!
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warmup is on the way, but it's bringing showers and storms next week.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low temperature of 32 degrees.
Skies will be partly cloudy and breezy Sunday. High termpatures will reach 60 degrees.
Showers arrive Monday and continue through Wednesday. A few storms could be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday also brings the possibility of stronger storms.
