CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain is on the way for Saturday.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, It starts at daybreak in the far southwest suburbs and creeps closer to the city late morning.

Showers linger all day and end at night.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. LOW 39.

SATURDAY: RAIN. HIGH 45.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. A STRAY SPRINKLE. HIGH 45.

