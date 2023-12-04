Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns Tuesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers on the way
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers on the way 02:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The area will remain dry through Monday evening, but snow is in the forecast for the night.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, little to no accumulation is expected, but light accumulations are possible on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Lows Monday night will be near freezing.

4-panel-daypart-this-evening.png
CBS

Scattered wet snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday morning, then scattered cold rain for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

6am-tue.png
CBS

Low 40s continue Wednesday, then turning warmer late this week with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday. 

tue-5pm.png
CBS

Falling temperatures and rain for Saturday. There's a chance rain changes over to snow by late Saturday, so we'll monitor that over the next several days.

REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 41°

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered rain to snow showers after midnight. Low 33°

TUESDAY: Morning wet snow, then rain showers in the afternoon. High 40°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 41°

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 12:16 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.