Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The area will remain dry through Monday evening, but snow is in the forecast for the night.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, little to no accumulation is expected, but light accumulations are possible on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Lows Monday night will be near freezing.

Scattered wet snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday morning, then scattered cold rain for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Low 40s continue Wednesday, then turning warmer late this week with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Falling temperatures and rain for Saturday. There's a chance rain changes over to snow by late Saturday, so we'll monitor that over the next several days.

REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High 41°

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered rain to snow showers after midnight. Low 33°

TUESDAY: Morning wet snow, then rain showers in the afternoon. High 40°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 41°

