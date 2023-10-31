Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With low pressure crossing Lake Michigan now, winds on the backside of the system increase.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, west winds 30-40 mph Tuesday afternoon with snow showers. Once the system reaches lower Michigan, we will develop a stiff wind from the north.
Tuesday evening, between 7:00 p.m. and midnight, the cold flow over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan (54 degrees) will generate lake effect snow plumes that will push onshore first to the city and then swing to northwest Indiana.
TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS AND CHILLY WIND. LOW 27.
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 43.
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 51.
