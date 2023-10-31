Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With low pressure crossing Lake Michigan now, winds on the backside of the system increase. 

mk-surface-map.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, west winds 30-40 mph Tuesday afternoon with snow showers. Once the system reaches lower Michigan, we will develop a stiff wind from the north. 

cbsn-2023.png
CBS

Tuesday evening, between 7:00 p.m. and midnight, the cold flow over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan (54 degrees) will generate lake effect snow plumes that will push onshore first to the city and then swing to northwest Indiana.

mk-futurecast-all-models.png
CBS

TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWERS AND CHILLY WIND. LOW 27.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 43.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 51.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 2:04 PM CDT

