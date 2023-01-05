Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers taper off

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The slow-moving area of low pressure is keeping snow showers around until sunset, then weakening to flurries tonight.

Flurries are gone tomorrow with dry westerly flow in place, but clouds may linger.

Weekend system looking less impressive as the bulk of it passes to our south. Few snow showers Saturday night through Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: FLURRIES TAPER OFF. LOW 30.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 34.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 36.

SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 37.

