Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers taper off

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: snow tapering off, clouds linger tomorrow
Chicago First Alert Weather: snow tapering off, clouds linger tomorrow 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The slow-moving area of low pressure is keeping snow showers around until sunset, then weakening to flurries tonight.

Flurries are gone tomorrow with dry westerly flow in place, but clouds may linger.

Weekend system looking less impressive as the bulk of it passes to our south. Few snow showers Saturday night through Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: FLURRIES TAPER OFF. LOW 30.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 34.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 36.

SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 37.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 1:47 PM

