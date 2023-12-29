Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow rings in the new year

By Albert Ramon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light rain and drizzle will continue over parts of northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana through the early afternoon. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, this precipitation is associated with a low-pressure system slowly exiting the region to the southeast.

 As the low departs, lingering low-level moisture and clearing skies overnight could allow areas of fog to develop. Any fog should dissipate by midday Saturday. 

An approaching clipper system will increase the chances for snow showers across the area from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. 

The best chances for light accumulations will be across northern Illinois where locally an inch is possible. Gusty north-northwest winds Sunday night into Monday will result in wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Fog developing by late evening, some fog could be dense. Low 28.

Saturday: Morning dense fog, then partly sunny. High 40.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with snow showers developing. High 34.  

First published on December 29, 2023 / 11:59 AM CST

