CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some rain is ahead before a warmup arrives.

Wednesday will be a mostly dry day with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. By the evening, showers move into the area.

Not as cold this morning with temps starting off in the 40s. Dry not but rain returns later in the day @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/IZAbeJAWje — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) April 20, 2022

Thursday's temperatures climb to the 70s!

Warm temperatures linger through the weekend.