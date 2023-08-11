Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers possible later, chances for storms decrease

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening, otherwise expect temperatures in the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight through Saturday morning, according to CBS 2's Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon. A few downpours and gusty winds will be possible with these storms. Rain chances fade after 8 a.m. on Saturday, the expect a clearing sky.

Sunny skies are expected for Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Low 80s are expected near the lake, thanks to an afternoon lake breeze.

Increasing clouds for Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. There's a slight chance of rain south of I-80 in the afternoon, then scattered rain late Sunday night into Monday. Showers and cooler for Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Highs in the 70s continue for Tuesday with a clearing sky.

TONIGHT: An evening shower is possible, then a chance for showers and storms overnight. Low 69°

SATURDAY: A morning shower or storm, then clearing skies. High 86°

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the day. High 85°

