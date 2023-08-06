Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers on and off next few days

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Scattered showers through midday
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers through midday 02:15

Showers likely tonight with heavy rain possible, but mainly for areas south and southwest of Chicago. Lows in the mid 60s.

lows-tonight-adi-2.png
CBS

Rain likely for Monday morning, then drying out with some sunshine mixed with clouds in the afternoon. A breezy northeast wind will keep highs in the low to mid 70s.

highs-tomorrow-adi-4.png
CBS

Partly cloudy and milder for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A 30% chance for afternoon showers. Scattered showers for Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. 

bar-graph-next-7-day-pop-pm.png
CBS

Mainly dry for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Mid 80s for Friday with a chance for afternoon and evening storms.

wpc-rainfall-accu-next-7-days.png
CBS

Rainfall amounts over the next 7 days will range from a half inch to more than an inch for areas southwest of Chicago. 

7-day-forecast-pm-9.png

TONIGHT: A chance for evening showers, then showers likely overnight. Low 67°

MONDAY: A 70% chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. High 75°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. High 84°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 2:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.