Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers on and off next few days

Showers likely tonight with heavy rain possible, but mainly for areas south and southwest of Chicago. Lows in the mid 60s.

Rain likely for Monday morning, then drying out with some sunshine mixed with clouds in the afternoon. A breezy northeast wind will keep highs in the low to mid 70s.

Partly cloudy and milder for Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A 30% chance for afternoon showers. Scattered showers for Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

Mainly dry for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. Mid 80s for Friday with a chance for afternoon and evening storms.

Rainfall amounts over the next 7 days will range from a half inch to more than an inch for areas southwest of Chicago.

TONIGHT: A chance for evening showers, then showers likely overnight. Low 67°

MONDAY: A 70% chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. High 75°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. High 84°