Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers through evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through midday Wednesday.

Winter Storm Watch is in effect for McHenry County from late Wednesday night to Thursday evening.

Showers are likely through the evening. Most of the rain will be light, but a few moderate pockets will be possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s this evening, then low to mid 40s overnight. A few passing light showers will be possible after midnight.

It will be mainly dry, mostly cloudy and very windy for Wednesday. Wind gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour in the morning. Highs will be cooler Wednesday, but still above average, in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be a messy day with a chance for rain, freezing rain, and sleet in the morning, then a chance for snow and a winter mix in the afternoon. Light accumulations of snow will be possible in Chicago, but heavier snow is possible north and west of Chicago.

Winter Storm Watch is in effect for McHenry County from late Wednesday night to Thursday evening for the potential for 4 to 6 inches of snowfall and light ice accumulation.

It will be colder Friday with temperatures in the teens in the morning, then mid to upper 20s in the afternoon. More sunshine, windy conditions, and temperatures in the 40s return this weekend.

TONIGHT: Evening showers likely. Low 46°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and very windy. Gusts up to 50 miles per hour in the morning. High 47°

THURSDAY: A rain, sleet and snow mix. Accumulation of snow is possible in Chicago, but likely to the northwest of city. High 35°

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 3:13 PM

