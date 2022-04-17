Chicago First Alert Weather: Several more days of cold
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's weather will be cool for several more days and remain breezy through next week.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures near freezing.
Sunday brings increasing clouds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s, except near the lake where it will be much cooler.
Expected warmer temperatures by the end of next week with a few rain chances on Wednesday and Saturday.
