Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Several more days of cold

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's weather will be cool for several more days and remain breezy through next week. 

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures near freezing. 

lows-tonight-adi-29.png

Sunday brings increasing clouds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s, except near the lake where it will be much cooler. 

daypart-5-panel-tomorrow-28.png

Expected warmer temperatures by the end of next week with a few rain chances on Wednesday and Saturday. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-37.png
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 17, 2022 / 12:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.