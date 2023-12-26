Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonably cooler

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will cool to a light freeze tonight, but we'll be dry under a partly cloudy sky.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, highs remain in the low 40s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy conditions and a northeast breeze.

Shower chances increase for Thursday with highs in the low 40s.

There's a slight chance for some rain to be mixed with wet snow, but mainly for areas south of Chicago and in the early morning or evening hours when temperatures will be in the 30s.

A few lingering showers are in the forecast for Friday morning, then expect a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

It is turning colder by New Year's Eve with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the mid-20s to ring in the new year. New Year's Day will be chilly in the 30s with a slight chance for snow flurries.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 32.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 42.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High 43.

