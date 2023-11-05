Chicago First Alert Weather: seasonable fall week ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect

OVERVIEW

Clouds will increase Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures could reach the upper 60s to near 70. Temperatures return to the 50s for the rest of the week.

CBS

Tonight:

Cloudy. Low near 50.

CBS

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High 68.

CBS

EXTENDED

Warm for Monday, then seasonable for the rest of the week. Another slight rain chance Wednesday into Thursday.

CBS