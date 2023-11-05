Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: seasonable fall week ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect 02:03

OVERVIEW

Clouds will increase Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures could reach the upper 60s to near 70. Temperatures return to the 50s for the rest of the week.

Tonight:

Cloudy. Low near 50.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High 68.

EXTENDED

Warm for Monday, then seasonable for the rest of the week. Another slight rain chance Wednesday into Thursday.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 4:01 PM CST

