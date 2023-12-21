Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll get warmer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spotty sprinkles arrive Thursday evening.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the main system brings steady rain into the day on Friday, especially in the afternoon.

Unseasonably mild through Christmas with highs a good 20 degrees above normal.

It will not be a "White Christmas" but more like a "wet" Christmas.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 40.

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY, EPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 44.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY AND MILD. HIGH 50. STRAY SHOWER CHANCE.

