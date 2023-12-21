Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll get warmer
Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll get warmer 02:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spotty sprinkles arrive Thursday evening.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the main system brings steady rain into the day on Friday, especially in the afternoon.

Unseasonably mild through Christmas with highs a good 20 degrees above normal. 

It will not be a "White Christmas" but more like a "wet" Christmas.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 40.

FRIDAY: RAIN LIKELY, EPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 44.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY AND MILD. HIGH 50. STRAY SHOWER CHANCE.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 3:19 PM CST

