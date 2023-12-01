Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy morning commute
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain lingers throughout the day.
A soaking rain will impact Friday morning commuters with lighter rain continuing into the afternoon. The rain may mix with, or even change over to, some snow in areas to the far west and northwest of the city.
Friday's temperatures will be in the mid-40s.
Saturday's high will be in the 40s with cloudy skies and rain changes return Sunday.
