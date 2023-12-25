Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, mild Christmas Day
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy and mild Christmas Day is ahead.
Rain develops in the mid to late morning and continues throughout the day.
Monday's temperatures will be in the mid-50s.
Warmer-than-average conditions are expected for a few days before a cooling trend.
Another shower chance develops on Thursday. Sunshine returns for the final days of the year.
