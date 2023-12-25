Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, mild Christmas Day

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy and mild Christmas Day is ahead. 

Rain develops in the mid to late morning and continues throughout the day.

Monday's temperatures will be in the mid-50s. 

Warmer-than-average conditions are expected for a few days before a cooling trend. 

Another shower chance develops on Thursday. Sunshine returns for the final days of the year.   

First published on December 25, 2023 / 6:17 AM CST

