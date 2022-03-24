Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain turning to light snow Friday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered areas of rain continue through the early evening. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 40s. Areas of drizzle tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be cloudy and breezy for Friday. Wind gusts on Friday afternoon could top 35 miles per hour. 

Scattered showers for Friday, but mainly in the afternoon. Light snow showers will be possible Friday night. No accumulation of snow is expected.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel colder. 

Mostly sunny & chilly for Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Not as breezy. Rain chances return next week with showers Tuesday through Thursday. 

REST OF TODAY: Cloudy skies with showers. Highs in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then cloudy with drizzle overnight. Low 37°

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain in the afternoon, then light snow showers at night. Breezy west winds. High 48°

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. High 40°

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on March 24, 2022 / 1:02 PM

