Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain tapers off tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Passing showers follow the flow of the low-pressure system pinwheeling over the Great Lakes. 

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the rain finally tapers off Tuesday evening, especially by 10:00 p.m. 

Light to moderate showers are expected. Some lakeside fog is possible.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF. LOW 56.

WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 74.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 74.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 1:37 PM

