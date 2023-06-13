Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain tapers off tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Passing showers follow the flow of the low-pressure system pinwheeling over the Great Lakes.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the rain finally tapers off Tuesday evening, especially by 10:00 p.m.
Light to moderate showers are expected. Some lakeside fog is possible.
TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF. LOW 56.
WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 74.
THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 74.
