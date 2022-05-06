Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain tapers off
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure departs, the rain tapers off with sunset.
However, the cool wind flow off the chilly lake will continue through the weekend.
Nice to see the sun return tomorrow!
Soaring temperatures next week.
TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF. LOW 44.
SATURDAY: FULL SUN. HIGH 60. COOLER LAKESIDE.
SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 67. COOLER NORTH SHORE.
