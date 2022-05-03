Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain tapers off, cool temperatures persist

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As rain tapers off, clouds hold this evening. 

We can expect partial clearing overnight. 

A dry day tomorrow with a cool breeze off the lake. 

Highs will run a good 10 degrees below average. 

Rain returns Thursday.

TONIGHT: BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 41.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY & COOL. PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 53.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS DEVELOP. HIGH 59.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 3, 2022 / 1:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

