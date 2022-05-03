Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain tapers off, cool temperatures persist
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As rain tapers off, clouds hold this evening.
We can expect partial clearing overnight.
A dry day tomorrow with a cool breeze off the lake.
Highs will run a good 10 degrees below average.
Rain returns Thursday.
TONIGHT: BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 41.
WEDNESDAY: BREEZY & COOL. PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 53.
THURSDAY: SHOWERS DEVELOP. HIGH 59.
