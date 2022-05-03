Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain tapers off, cool temperatures persist

Please enter valid email address to continue

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

Highs will run a good 10 degrees below average.

A dry day tomorrow with a cool breeze off the lake.

We can expect partial clearing overnight.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As rain tapers off, clouds hold this evening.

