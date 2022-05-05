Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns on Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns with cooler temps 02:13

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light rain shield keeps is creeping northward.

next-24-to-48-hours-graph.png
CBS

CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist says the best chance for steady, light showers rest of Thursday will be from the city southward and for northwest Indiana.

cbsn-2022.png

Northern suburbs will see only a few sprinkles. Another area of rain arrives for Friday with a better chance for moderate showers and raw winds off the lake.

bar-graph-next-12-hours.png
CBS

Water temperature is 46 degrees. We finally turn things around slowly this weekend as we dry out. It'll feel like summer much of next week!

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Light showers. Low 46.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. Chilly wind. High 54.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 60. Cooler lakeside.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 67. Cooler by the north shore. 

Normal high is 67 degrees.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 1:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.