Chicago First Alert Weather: rain returns for the afternoon rush

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another wave of rain is on the way for the Tuesday afternoon rush. 

Steady temperatures with showers through the night.   

Another wet day ahead on Wednesday, with isolated rumbles of thunder possible. 

Finally drying out for the weekend.

TONIGHT: RAIN SHOWERS. LOW 52.

WEDNESDAY: RAIN. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 63.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS. HIGH 46.  

Mary Kay Kleist
First published on March 22, 2022 / 1:10 PM

