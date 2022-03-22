Chicago First Alert Weather: rain returns for the afternoon rush

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another wave of rain is on the way for the Tuesday afternoon rush.

CBS

Steady temperatures with showers through the night.

CBS

Another wet day ahead on Wednesday, with isolated rumbles of thunder possible.

CBS

Finally drying out for the weekend.

CBS

TONIGHT: RAIN SHOWERS. LOW 52.

WEDNESDAY: RAIN. ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 63.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS. HIGH 46.