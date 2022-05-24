Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another cool day is ahead.

Tuesday's high temperatures will be the 60s with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Showers develop by sunrise Wednesday. Rain continues through much of the day as temperatures climb to the 70s.

Shower chances linger into Thursday before tapering off for the end of the week.

The holiday weekend will be warm in the 80s.