Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain for the next 3 days

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain arrives and continues for the next three days.

Here comes the rain! Mild temps for those up early in Chicago. Wet weather sticks around through Thursday! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Yh09X1bFMB — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) March 22, 2022

Tuesday's temperatures will drop to the 50s with windy conditions. Showers reach the area mid day.

Rain continues Wednesday as highs reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

A colder day is ahead on Thursday.