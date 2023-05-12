Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain chances Friday, into the weekend

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Scattered showers are on the way.

Friday will be a humid day with temperatures in the mid 70s. 

Shower chances increase late in the morning with scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. Slow-moving storms could lead to soaking rains and possibly localized flooding. 

Another round of showers arrive late Saturday into Sunday. 

Next week, dry and sunny conditions are expected. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

