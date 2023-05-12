Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain chances Friday, into the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Scattered showers are on the way.
Friday will be a humid day with temperatures in the mid 70s.
Shower chances increase late in the morning with scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. Slow-moving storms could lead to soaking rains and possibly localized flooding.
Another round of showers arrive late Saturday into Sunday.
Next week, dry and sunny conditions are expected.
