Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain and snow Monday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wet start to the week. 

Light and rain snow mixes are expected Monday with temperatures in the 40s. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon said snow may mix at times leading to minor accumulations, especially on elevated and grassy areas.

Rain showers wrap up by the afternoon. 

Highs near 50 return Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. 

The warmup continues and on Thursday, temperatures climb near 70. 

First published on April 18, 2022 / 4:49 AM

