Chicago First Alert Weather: Passing showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers arrive overnight, and some linger into the morning rush.

A warm front will lift northward throughout the day Wednesday, and stall south of the city.

Areas south of the front will be warmer, with temperatures in the upper 60s/near 70. North of the front, it will remain cooler with highs in the 50s.

The best rain chance is with the passage of the cold front, around sunset and into the early evening.

The high for Wednesday is 59. The high for Thursday is 53 for sunny conditions.

The Bears play Thursday night. Skies will be clear with temperatures in the 40s. Expect a gusty west wind.

For Friday, the high is 50, again with sunny conditions.

Dry high pressure keeps the weekend sunny with seasonable temperatures. The normal high is 53 degrees.

The Lake Michigan water temperature is 51 degrees.