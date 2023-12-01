Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: On and off rain this weekend

By Albert Ramon

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain break on Saturday
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain break on Saturday 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Showers will be likely for the afternoon and evening commute, but most of the rain will be light.

4-panel-daypart-this-evening.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist, Albert Ramon, there's a slight chance the rain could be mixed with wet snow, but mainly for areas northwest of Chicago near the Wisconsin state line. 

6pm-fri.png
CBS

Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

Cloudy skies mainly dry Saturday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Rain chances are likely on Sunday, but mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 40s. Low 40s continue into early next week with a chance for showers on Tuesday.

2-day-weekend-full.png
CBS
sunday-10am.png
CBS

REST OF TODAY: Scattered showers are likely. High 43°

TONIGHT: Scattered showers through midnight, then decreasing rain chances overnight. Low 39°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. High 44°

SUNDAY: Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High 42°

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 11:50 AM CST

