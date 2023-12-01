Chicago First Alert Weather: On and off rain this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers will be likely for the afternoon and evening commute, but most of the rain will be light.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist, Albert Ramon, there's a slight chance the rain could be mixed with wet snow, but mainly for areas northwest of Chicago near the Wisconsin state line.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s.

Cloudy skies mainly dry Saturday with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Rain chances are likely on Sunday, but mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 40s. Low 40s continue into early next week with a chance for showers on Tuesday.

REST OF TODAY: Scattered showers are likely. High 43°

TONIGHT: Scattered showers through midnight, then decreasing rain chances overnight. Low 39°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. High 44°

SUNDAY: Showers likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High 42°

