Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny, chilly day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A sunny day is ahead, but a cold start to the week.

Brrrrr.... cold start to the day with temps in the 20s! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NshJ6yeNlB — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) March 28, 2022

Monday's temperatures will be near 37 degrees.

Afternoon showers are possible Tuesday with temperatures in the low 40s.

A mid-week warmup arrives Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s and rain.