Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning showers Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for a breezy and wet to start the day Tuesday with showers lingering through the morning rush.

CBS 2

Once the winds become northwesterly in the afternoon, dry air moves in. But some lakeside showers are possible for the shores of northwest Indiana.

CBS 2

The high for Tuesday is 47.

CBS 2

On Wednesday and Thursday, conditions will be mostly sunny – with highs of 45 and 47, respectively.

CBS 2