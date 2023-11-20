Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning showers Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Look for a breezy and wet to start the day Tuesday with showers lingering through the morning rush.
Once the winds become northwesterly in the afternoon, dry air moves in. But some lakeside showers are possible for the shores of northwest Indiana.
The high for Tuesday is 47.
On Wednesday and Thursday, conditions will be mostly sunny – with highs of 45 and 47, respectively.
