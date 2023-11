Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine

Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine

Chicago First Alert Weather: More sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another sunny day is ahead.

A warming trend continues with temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures stay warm through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cooler conditions and shower chances return late Thursday into early Friday.

A cooler, but seasonable weekend is ahead with highs in the 50s.