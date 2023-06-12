Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Get ready for more rain

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain chances increase Monday evening, then become more scattered overnight.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows will be in the mid-50s. Rain is likely on Tuesday, with rainfall amounts ranging from a quarter of an inch to a half an inch. 

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Rain chances end by Tuesday night.

Low 80s with a slight chance for rain on Thursday. Low 80s and mostly sunny for Friday. Showers will be possible this weekend with highs around 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Showers increase after sunset, then likely after midnight. Low 56°

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a 80% chance of rain. High 66°

WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies. High 76°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 12:15 PM

