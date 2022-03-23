Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain Wednesday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More rain is on the way. 

Early rounds of rain move in Wednesday morning and then there will be several dry hours. Showers and thunderstorms continue in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the upper 50s, low 60s. 

Colder air settles in Thursday with scattered showers at times and 40s for highs.   

Showers are possible again on Friday afternoon and evening. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 23, 2022 / 4:48 AM

