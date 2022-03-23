Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- More rain is on the way.
Early rounds of rain move in Wednesday morning and then there will be several dry hours. Showers and thunderstorms continue in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the upper 50s, low 60s.
Colder air settles in Thursday with scattered showers at times and 40s for highs.
Showers are possible again on Friday afternoon and evening.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.