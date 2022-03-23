Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure inches northeastward, rain & fog linger. Showers increase rest of today.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, isolated thunder possible.
Chilly rain leftover tomorrow, with the pattern finally breaking Friday.
Even though we dry out this weekend, temperatures will struggle. Normal high is 50 degrees.
TONIGHT: Rain at times. Low 41.
THURSDAY: Chilly showers. High 43.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, with a chance of a shower. High 52.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.