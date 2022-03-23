Watch CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain on the way

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms likely 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure inches northeastward, rain & fog linger. Showers increase rest of today. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, isolated thunder possible.

 Chilly rain leftover tomorrow, with the pattern finally breaking Friday.

 Even though we dry out this weekend, temperatures will struggle. Normal high is 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Rain at times. Low 41.

THURSDAY: Chilly showers. High 43.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, with a chance of a shower. High 52.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 23, 2022 / 1:18 PM

