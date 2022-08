Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain chances through Sunday

Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain chances through Sunday

OVERVIEW

Showers and storms this afternoon will likely weaken tonight. Showers and a few storms are possible on Sunday.

Tonight:

Scattered showers and storms. Low 67.

Tomorrow:

Scattered showers with an isolated storm. High 76.

EXTENDED

Dry and lots of sunshine Monday through Friday. Highs are expected in the low to mid 80s.

