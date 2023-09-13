Chicago First Alert Weather: milder days ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A handful of waterspouts were visible from the southeastern Wisconsin shoreline on Wednesday as thunderstorms moved across Lake Michigan.
Dry air continues to move in following the departing low-pressure system. Cool temperatures are expected Wednesday night, with lakeside clouds possible Thursday morning, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.
Milder weather is expected through the weekend and early next week. A frontal passage late Saturday could scatter showers our way. A few leftovers early Sunday morning.
TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. COOL. LOW 55.
THURSDAY: AM CLOUDS. PM SUN. HIGH 70.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 77.
