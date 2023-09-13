Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: milder days ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering morning showers followed by sunshine
Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering morning showers followed by sunshine 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A handful of waterspouts were visible from the southeastern Wisconsin shoreline on Wednesday as thunderstorms moved across Lake Michigan. 

screenshot-2023-09-13-153949.jpg
A waterspout formed over Lake Michigan on Sept. 13, 2023, as thunderstorms passed through, prompting multiple warnings for boaters. CBS

Dry air continues to move in following the departing low-pressure system. Cool temperatures are expected Wednesday night, with lakeside clouds possible Thursday morning, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.

bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like.png
CBS

Milder weather is expected through the weekend and early next week. A frontal passage late Saturday could scatter showers our way. A few leftovers early Sunday morning.

7-day-forecast-pm-11.png
CBS

TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. COOL. LOW 55.

THURSDAY: AM CLOUDS. PM SUN. HIGH 70.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 77.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 3:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.