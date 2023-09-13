Chicago First Alert Weather: milder days ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering morning showers followed by sunshine

Chicago First Alert Weather: Lingering morning showers followed by sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A handful of waterspouts were visible from the southeastern Wisconsin shoreline on Wednesday as thunderstorms moved across Lake Michigan.

A waterspout formed over Lake Michigan on Sept. 13, 2023, as thunderstorms passed through, prompting multiple warnings for boaters. CBS

Dry air continues to move in following the departing low-pressure system. Cool temperatures are expected Wednesday night, with lakeside clouds possible Thursday morning, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.

CBS

Milder weather is expected through the weekend and early next week. A frontal passage late Saturday could scatter showers our way. A few leftovers early Sunday morning.

CBS

TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. COOL. LOW 55.

THURSDAY: AM CLOUDS. PM SUN. HIGH 70.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 77.