Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild and muggy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm this evening with lows in the 70s throughout Cook County.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, we'll track a lake-enhanced cold front on Friday.
It crosses the area late morning, turning winds off the lake.
This will create high wave action and a rip current risk. Stray showers may line up with the front during the early afternoon hours.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. MUGGY & MILD. LOW 71.
FRIDAY: STRAY AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGH 84.
SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 85. SHOWERS DEVELOP IN THE EVENING.
SUNDAY: GUSTY STORMS. SOME STRONG. HIGH 82.
