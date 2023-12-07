Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild and cloudy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild tonight with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, we'll look for clouds to increase overnight and we'll start our Friday under a mostly cloudy sky.

Turning cloudy by the mid-afternoon on Friday with highs in the mid-50s and a gusty southwest wind.

Rain chances increase starting Friday evening and will continue into the overnight hours. A rumble of thunder is even possible during the predawn hours on Saturday.

A chance for showers early Saturday morning, then windy and cooling temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will occur in the morning in the 50s, then fall to the 40s in the afternoon.

Lows Saturday night will be in the low to mid-20s, but we'll be mainly dry.

Sunday will be colder with highs in the mid-30s and wind chills in the 20s. Mainly dry conditions are expected for Sunday, although some lake-effect light snow is possible in parts of Northwest Indiana.

Temperatures will be near average next week with mainly dry conditions.

REST OF TODAY: Sunny skies and warmer. High 52°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 46°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 56°

SATURDAY: A chance for rain in the morning, then windy and turning cooler in the afternoon. High 50°

