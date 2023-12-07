Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild and Cloudy

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild and cloudy
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild and cloudy 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild tonight with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, we'll look for clouds to increase overnight and we'll start our Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. 

4-panel-daypart-this-evening.png
CBS

Turning cloudy by the mid-afternoon on Friday with highs in the mid-50s and a gusty southwest wind. 

Rain chances increase starting Friday evening and will continue into the overnight hours. A rumble of thunder is even possible during the predawn hours on Saturday.

3-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS

A chance for showers early Saturday morning, then windy and cooling temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will occur in the morning in the 50s, then fall to the 40s in the afternoon. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Lows Saturday night will be in the low to mid-20s, but we'll be mainly dry.

Sunday will be colder with highs in the mid-30s and wind chills in the 20s. Mainly dry conditions are expected for Sunday, although some lake-effect light snow is possible in parts of Northwest Indiana.

2-day-weekend-full.png
CBS

Temperatures will be near average next week with mainly dry conditions. 

REST OF TODAY: Sunny skies and warmer. High 52°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 46°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 56°

SATURDAY: A chance for rain in the morning, then windy and turning cooler in the afternoon. High 50°

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 12:13 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.