Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild air arrives with chance of showers

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Milder air has arrived in the Chicago area, but showers will sneak back into the forecast as well. 

Sunday night will bring a few showers or an isolated rumble of thunder. Low temperatures will reach 48 degrees. 

On Monday expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers or an isolated storm with a high temperature of 66 degrees. 

Temperatures will climb to near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday brings a chance of strong to severe storms in the evening. 

Temperatures will drop slightly for the end of the week. 

First published on April 10, 2022 / 4:43 PM

