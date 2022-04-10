Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild air arrives with chance of showers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Milder air has arrived in the Chicago area, but showers will sneak back into the forecast as well.
Sunday night will bring a few showers or an isolated rumble of thunder. Low temperatures will reach 48 degrees.
On Monday expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers or an isolated storm with a high temperature of 66 degrees.
Temperatures will climb to near 70 Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday brings a chance of strong to severe storms in the evening.
Temperatures will drop slightly for the end of the week.
