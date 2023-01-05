Chicago First Alert Weather: lingering flurries overnight, some sun Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies tonight with scattered areas of light snow this evening. Lingering flurries are expected overnight with lows just below freezing.

CBS

Friday will feature some afternoon sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s. Partly cloudy skies and mid 30s for Saturday.

CBS

An area of low pressure will pass to the south of us Saturday night, allowing for a chance of snow showers during the predawn hours of Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

CBS

Highs increase a bit on Monday in the low 40s.

CBS

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with evening light snow showers, then flurries overnight. Low 30°

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine. High 34°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 36°