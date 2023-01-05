Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: lingering flurries overnight, some sun Friday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: snow tapering off, clouds linger tomorrow
Chicago First Alert Weather: snow tapering off, clouds linger tomorrow 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies tonight with scattered areas of light snow this evening. Lingering flurries are expected overnight with lows just below freezing.

Friday will feature some afternoon sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s. Partly cloudy skies and mid 30s for Saturday.

An area of low pressure will pass to the south of us Saturday night, allowing for a chance of snow showers during the predawn hours of Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs increase a bit on Monday in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with evening light snow showers, then flurries overnight. Low 30°

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sunshine. High 34°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 36°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 4:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

