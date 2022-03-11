Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow into Friday morning

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow tapers off after daybreak

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light snow continues overnight, with it tapering off early Friday morning. Snow amounts will range from a dusting near the Wisconsin line to 3 inches possible far southwest and south.

CBS 2

The Arctic front passes Friday, opening the door for a brutally cold air mass to move into our area. Saturday will be bitter cold. But a milder air mass moves in starting Sunday.

CBS 2

CBS 2

TONIGHT: Light snow. Minor amounts. Low 22.

FRIDAY: Early morning snow tapers off. Windy & cold. High 35.

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. Sunny. High 25.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & milder. High 52.

CBS 2