Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow into Friday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Light snow continues overnight, with it tapering off early Friday morning. Snow amounts will range from a dusting near the Wisconsin line to 3 inches possible far southwest and south. 

The Arctic front passes Friday, opening the door for a brutally cold air mass to move into our area. Saturday will be bitter cold. But a milder air mass moves in starting Sunday.

TONIGHT: Light snow. Minor amounts. Low 22.

FRIDAY: Early morning snow tapers off. Windy & cold. High 35.

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. Sunny. High 25.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & milder. High 52.

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

