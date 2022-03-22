Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy

Watch CBS News

Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers and storms will be likely after midnight through the early morning hours of Wednesday. 

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows Tuesday night will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Shower chances continue for Wednesday. A few isolated storms will be possible. Highs will be milder in the low 60s. 

Scattered rain for Thursday and colder, with highs in the mid 40s. A shower or snow flurry is possible for Friday with highs in the low 50s in the afternoon. 

Rainfall amounts now through Friday night could exceed an inch in some spots. Partly cloudy and chilly this weekend with highs in the low 40s.

 TONIGHT: Showers likely overnight with isolated thunderstorms. Breezy and mild. Low 52°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. High 63°

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and cooler. High 46°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

