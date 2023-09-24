Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated showers to linger

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Isolated showers will linger for the next day or so.

More scattered showers are expected by midweek.

Look for those Isolated showers on Sunday night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low near 60.

lows-tonight-adi-33.png
CBS 2

On Monday, it will also be mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening. 

highs-tomorrow-adi-31.png
CBS 2

The high is 76.

5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-1.png
CBS 2

It will be staying in the70s all week. Showers are likely on Tuesday and carrying over into Wednesday – and then it will be clearing out by the end of the week.

7-day-forecast-pm-6.png
CBS 2
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 3:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

