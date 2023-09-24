Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated showers to linger

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Isolated showers will linger for the next day or so.



More scattered showers are expected by midweek.

Look for those Isolated showers on Sunday night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low near 60.

On Monday, it will also be mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening.

The high is 76.

It will be staying in the70s all week. Showers are likely on Tuesday and carrying over into Wednesday – and then it will be clearing out by the end of the week.

